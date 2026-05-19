Rikki Doolan Drummer’s Footage Shows Out-of-Tune UTK Rally Singing

Rikki Doolan, former UKIP culture spokesman and singer, is at the centre of a music controversy after his drummer shared point-of-view (POV) footage from a recent Unite the Kingdom (UTK) rally. The video shows Doolan singing noticeably out of tune during the political event, stirring debate online. The exposure comes after Doolan threatened legal action, insisting viral clips are doctored to damage his reputation.

Drummer’s Footage Sparks Debate

The drummer’s POV video offers clear evidence of the off-key vocals during the UTK rally performance. Viewers noted the vocals appeared blurred and out of tune alongside unpolished instrumentals, undermining Doolan’s claims that the clips were deepfaked.

Legal Threats Over Claims

Doolan has issued warnings of defamation lawsuits targeting media figures such as Piers Morgan and Owen Jones. He maintains that the singing was not poor and that the viral footage is misleading and damaging to his reputation.

Rally Compared To Big Acts

Organiser Tommy Robinson promoted the UTK rally concert as a show “bigger than Oasis,” raising public expectations. The off-key singing footage has since drawn widespread criticism and intense online discussion.

Mixed Online Reactions

While some fans suggest technical or sound issues may have affected the performance, much of the online conversation remains sceptical. Comments highlight the rough quality of the guitar and drums alongside the vocals, leading many to question the live sound quality at the event.