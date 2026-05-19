UK Police Launch £30m Crackdown on Organised Crime in High Street Shops

The UK government has announced a £30 million police crackdown targeting organised crime in high street businesses across Britain. Starting immediately, the three-year Home Office initiative will focus on suspected money laundering, tax evasion, and illegal working within barber shops, vape stores, mini-marts, and sweet shops.

Massive Raids Planned

Authorities plan thousands of raids on premises believed to be fronts for criminal networks, with hundreds of arrests expected and millions in cash potentially seized. This operation aims to disrupt the flow of illicit funds through seemingly legitimate businesses.

Boost To Enforcement Teams

The government is injecting £20 million into law enforcement, including creating a multi-agency coordination cell within the National Crime Agency (NCA). An additional 75 officers will join forces across the NCA, Greater manchester/">Manchester Police, West Midlands Police, and a joint Kent and Essex Police unit to bolster intelligence and crack down on organised crime.

Trading Standards Get Backing

Trading standards will receive £6 million for stronger enforcement in high-risk areas. New training programmes are being introduced to help officers spot suspicious activities and improve compliance checks against sham businesses exploiting the system.

New High Street Crime Unit

A dedicated High Street Organised Crime Unit, overseen by Security Minister Dan Jarvis, has been established to coordinate efforts between police forces, government departments, and Trading Standards. The unit will also explore the need for enhanced powers, including longer closure orders to keep criminal-linked businesses shut.

Criminal Gangs Targeting High Streets

“Criminal gangs have exploited our high streets to launder their dirty money and undercut honest businesses,” said Shabana Mahmood. “We are hitting back with a nationwide crackdown to shut these fronts down, seize dirty cash and drive organised crime off our high streets and put bosses behind bars.”

The NCA estimates that at least £12 billion in criminal cash is generated annually in the UK, with around £1 billion laundered through high street businesses. Investigations have linked these premises to selling counterfeit goods, tax evasion, illegal employment, and drug supply. The crackdown builds on previous operations such as Operation Machinize, which targeted organised crime groups using legitimate businesses as fronts for illegal activities.