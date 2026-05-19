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DELIVERY OUTRAGE Uber Eats Driver Caught Stomping Customer’s Food in London

Uber Eats Driver Caught Stomping Customer’s Food in London

An Uber Eats driver was caught on camera stomping and kicking a customer’s takeaway order outside her London home in the early hours of Sunday, 17 May. The incident, captured on a doorbell camera, shows the courier deliberately damaging the food after failing to contact the customer. The delivery took place at around 4am and has sparked outrage online and a complaint to Uber Eats.

Flat Delivery Shock

Monique Johnson, 30, ordered a £17.62 meal from Popeyes via Uber Eats at around 3am. She had requested the driver call on arrival to avoid waking her family, but received no phone call or notification. The next morning, she found the food flattened and abandoned outside her door.

Doorbell Camera Evidence

Checking her footage, Monique saw the Uber Eats courier take a delivery photo, then aggressively stamp on and kick the bagged food. She said, “Even if I didn’t answer the door or my phone, why would you take a photo acting like you delivered the food to then stamp on it and kick it?”

Customer Complaint Ignored

Monique reported the behaviour to Uber Eats but has yet to receive a direct response. She shared the shocking video online, which quickly gained over 23,000 views. Uber later added her on TikTok, but has not contacted her personally.

Public Reaction

The footage has sparked widespread condemnation, highlighting concerns about food delivery standards and courier conduct in the UK. Uber Eats has been approached for comment on the incident.

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