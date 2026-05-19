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SLEEP CLAMPDOWN Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

Wiltshire Police Crackdown on Speeding Near Swindon School Holy Cross

  Wiltshire Police have stepped up efforts to combat rampant speeding along Queens Drive in Swindon outside Holy Cross Junior School. Over 65 enforcement sessions in the past year, officers caught 5,149 drivers breaking the 30mph limit on the busy six-lane road, averaging 79 offenders per session. This crackdown aims to protect children and vulnerable pedestrians in the area.

Mini Motorway Danger

Speed Enforcement Officer Andy Hicks warned that Queens Drive operates like a “mini-motorway” with three lanes each way despite the 30mph restriction. The road also lies close to an ambulance station and a day centre for vulnerable adults, increasing the need for strict speed adherence to keep everyone safe.

Community Speeds Concerns

On 18 May, Wiltshire Police joined parents, pupils, teachers, Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson, and Councillor Adorabelle Shaikh at Holy Cross Junior School. The meeting included road safety lessons and practical demonstrations on stopping distances, highlighting local speeding dangers.

Police And Crime Commissioners Warning

“There are more speeding drivers caught driving over 50mph in a 30mph zone outside this school than anywhere else in Wiltshire,” said Commissioner Wilkinson. “Speed enforcement is a priority in my Police and Crime Plan. Everyone—from school staff to parents, police, and the council—must work together to keep young people safe.”

Safety Measures Underway

Police reports highlight risks from parents crossing six lanes without using pedestrian crossings and vulnerable adults stepping into traffic. Wiltshire Police is working with Swindon Borough Council to improve signage and address GPS inaccuracies that show a 40mph limit instead of 30mph in this area. Speeding penalties include a £100 fine and 3 licence points, with possible disqualification if 12 points accumulate within three years. More information is available on the Wiltshire Police Speeding Advice page.

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