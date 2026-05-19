Huddersfield Man Jailed for Stalking and Threats After Conviction

A 20-year-old man from Huddersfield has been sentenced to 32 months in a young offender’s institution after stalking and threatening to murder a woman, Kirklees safeguarding detectives confirmed. Idelsen Kerr was convicted at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday 14 May, following a trial in March where his abusive conduct was revealed, dating between September 2024 and September 2025.

Repeated Abuse Exposed

The court heard that Kerr engaged in coercive and controlling behaviour over a year and stalked his victim during 2025. His threats included extreme violence and explicit threats to kill the woman and her family, escalating fears and distress.

Swift Police Action

Kerr was arrested on 30 September 2025 following reports from the victim. He appeared before magistrates on 3 October and was subsequently charged, with Kirklees police commending the victim’s bravery in coming forward.

Heavy Jail Sentence

Alongside 32 months for stalking involving fear of violence, Kerr also received a 12-month sentence for coercive and controlling behaviour, to run concurrently, ensuring a substantial custodial term.

Support And Safeguarding

Kirklees safeguarding teams praised the victim’s courage, highlighting the importance of reporting abuse early to protect vulnerable individuals and bring offenders to justice.