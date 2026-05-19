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DIRTY COP JAILED Ex-Cheshire Police Inspector Jailed for Harassing Ex and Partner in Northwich

Ex-Cheshire Police Inspector Jailed for Harassing Ex and Partner in Northwich

  Michelle Boyd, a former Cheshire Constabulary Inspector from Pulford Close, Kingsmead, Northwich, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, 18 May, after harassing her ex-partner and his new girlfriend. The 52-year-old subjected the victims to hundreds of abusive messages, threats, and false accusations between March 2022 and December 2023, prompting a police investigation by the Harm Reduction Unit.

Persistent Abuse Revealed

Boyd sent around 500 emails and numerous social media messages to the victims, despite legal warnings to stop. Her harassment included taking photos of them in public and making derogatory comments. She also targeted the new partner’s employer with false claims aimed at damaging her reputation and career.

False Reports To Police

Phone analysis revealed Boyd anonymously provided Crimestoppers with false information that led to police stopping her former partner on suspicion of being under the influence, which was untrue. She falsely claimed officers were monitoring the victims, leveraging her former police status to intimidate them.

Bail Breach And Legal Action

Despite being bailed in February 2026 with conditions not to publicly discuss the case or victims on social media, Boyd breached these terms within days. Alongside a six-month suspended sentence over two years, Boyd was also issued restraining orders banning contact with the victims.

Specialist Unit Involvement

The investigation was managed by Cheshire Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit, a specialised team that works with NHS trusts and probation services to handle stalking and harassment cases effectively.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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