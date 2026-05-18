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FATAL CRASH CHARGES Van Driver Charged After Fatal Melksham Collision Involving Elderly Pedestrians

Van Driver Charged After Fatal Melksham Collision Involving Elderly Pedestrians

  A 25-year-old van driver has been charged following a fatal collision with elderly pedestrians in Melksham, Wiltshire, in September 2025. Harry Parsons, from Roundpond, Melksham, was arrested at the scene after a white Ford Transit van reversed into two elderly friends, Cheryl Decarteret and Margaret Shaw, in Lowbourne. Cheryl later died in the hospital, while Margaret sustained serious injuries.  

Drug Driving Charges

Parsons faces charges of drug driving after blood tests revealed he had 20 micrograms of cocaine and 248 micrograms of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood—both over legal limits. The substances detected exceed the legal cocaine limit of 10 micrograms and the benzoylecgonine limit of 50 micrograms.  

Initial Arrest At Scene

Police arrested Parsons immediately on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving following the collision. Formal charges have so far included drug driving, with further charges expected as the investigation continues.

Initial Arrest Collision

Wiltshire Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision that led to Cheryl Decarteret’s death and Margaret Shaw’s injuries. Authorities have not ruled out additional charges as inquiries progress.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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