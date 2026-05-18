A cannabis grower was caught and jailed after police found a large cannabis farm above a takeaway in Maidstone. Emiljano Barjamaj, 38, of Kingsley Road, was sentenced to 12 months for producing cannabis and illegally abstracting electricity to power the operation.

Undercover Police Raid

On 1 October 2021, Maidstone detectives executed a search warrant at Barjamaj’s flat on Sandling Road. Officers discovered him tending to the cannabis plants inside and he was immediately arrested for drug production offences.

Electricity Theft Confirmed

An electrical engineer confirmed that Barjamaj had tapped into the electricity network without authorisation to supply power to the grow operation. This illegal connection formed part of the charges against him.

Conviction And Sentence

Following a trial, Barjamaj was convicted at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 11 May 2026. He received a 12-month custodial sentence for both drug cultivation and electricity theft offences.

Police Statement On Drug Supply

“Barjamaj initially denied stealing electricity to cultivate his cannabis crop but was proven to be both a thief and a drugs farmer thanks to our officers’ thorough investigation,” said Detective Sergeant Hayley Chilmaid. “Drugs have a detrimental impact on communities, with dealers frequently targeting vulnerable users. We are pleased to have stopped this supply at source and prevented Barjamaj further profiting from illegal activity.”

The seized plants and equipment have since been destroyed, ending the operation and delivering a warning against similar illicit activities in Maidstone.