Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRUGS BUST Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

A cannabis grower was caught and jailed after police found a large cannabis farm above a takeaway in Maidstone. Emiljano Barjamaj, 38, of Kingsley Road, was sentenced to 12 months for producing cannabis and illegally abstracting electricity to power the operation.

Undercover Police Raid

On 1 October 2021, Maidstone detectives executed a search warrant at Barjamaj’s flat on Sandling Road. Officers discovered him tending to the cannabis plants inside and he was immediately arrested for drug production offences.

Electricity Theft Confirmed

An electrical engineer confirmed that Barjamaj had tapped into the electricity network without authorisation to supply power to the grow operation. This illegal connection formed part of the charges against him.

Conviction And Sentence

Following a trial, Barjamaj was convicted at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 11 May 2026. He received a 12-month custodial sentence for both drug cultivation and electricity theft offences.

Police Statement On Drug Supply

“Barjamaj initially denied stealing electricity to cultivate his cannabis crop but was proven to be both a thief and a drugs farmer thanks to our officers’ thorough investigation,” said Detective Sergeant Hayley Chilmaid. “Drugs have a detrimental impact on communities, with dealers frequently targeting vulnerable users. We are pleased to have stopped this supply at source and prevented Barjamaj further profiting from illegal activity.”

The seized plants and equipment have since been destroyed, ending the operation and delivering a warning against similar illicit activities in Maidstone.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

TRIAL UPDATE Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

UK News
Body Found Off Devon Coast After Search For Missing Man Robert Sutton

SEARCH CALLED OFF Body Found Off Devon Coast After Search For Missing Man Robert Sutton

UK News
House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

HOUSE BLAZE House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

UK News
Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

AIR AMBULANCE Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

UK News

TRIO ARRESTED Three Teenagers Arrested After Armed Robbery Report Near Vauxhall Bridge Road

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

BREXIT BATTLE Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

UK News
Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

POND POLICY Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

UK News
Jennifer Lopez Sparks Backlash Over Staged Paparazzi Exit in NYC

CELEBRITY STUNT Jennifer Lopez Sparks Backlash Over Staged Paparazzi Exit in NYC

UK News
Kerry Needham Devastated as South Yorkshire Police End Ben Case Lead

ABANDONED Kerry Needham Devastated as South Yorkshire Police End Ben Case Lead

UK News
Woman Arrested for Carrying Real Sword at Tommy Robinson March in London

SWORD ARREST Woman Arrested for Carrying Real Sword at Tommy Robinson March in London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

ANIMAL ATTACK Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

UK News
Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

UK News
UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

DIPLOMASTIC ROW UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK News
UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK News
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

COLD CASE REVIEW Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

PERV HUNT Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

UK News
Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

UK News
Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

VAN CRASH Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

UK News
Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

UK News
Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

UK News
Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

SUPERMARKET THEFT Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

UK News
Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

UK News
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

LONG DELAYS M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

LABOUR CRISIS Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
Watch Live