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TRIO ARRESTED Three Teenagers Arrested After Armed Robbery Report Near Vauxhall Bridge Road

Three teenage boys were arrested after police responded to reports of an armed robbery and assault near Vauxhall Bridge Road in central London.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident shown in a video circulating online took place more than three weeks ago.

Officers were called at around 4pm on Thursday, 23 April, following reports of an armed robbery and assault in the Vauxhall Bridge Road area.

Due to reports that three individuals were allegedly carrying knives, armed officers were deployed to the scene.

Suspects Traced To Tube Station

Following searches of the surrounding area, officers located three individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions at St James’s Park Underground station.

Police detained the three boys on the station platform before carrying out searches.

The Met said two knives were subsequently recovered.

Boys Arrested On Suspicion Of Robbery And Weapon Offences

The three boys — two aged 16 and one aged 15 — were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police confirmed all three have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Investigation Ongoing

The Metropolitan Police have not released further details regarding the alleged victims or the exact circumstances surrounding the robbery and assault.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

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Topics :Crime

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