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EUROVISION FLOP Eurovision 2026 UK Star Look Mum No Computer Ends Last With Just One Point

Eurovision 2026 UK Star Look Mum No Computer Ends Last With Just One Point

UK Eurovision 2026 entrant Look Mum No Computer, real name Sam Battle, finished last out of 25 countries, scoring a single point from Ukraine. The contest held on May 15, 2026, highlighted the UK’s lowest ranking entry in years, sparking debate over the song choice and performance.

UK Scores Single Point

Despite expectations of a poor showing, Sam Battle managed to secure one point – the only score for the UK this year, beating expectations of zero. Fans and viewers described the song as one of the worst UK Eurovision entries ever.

Artist Left Isolated On Stage

During the event’s jury show, Sam was reportedly left alone after the UK delegation distanced itself from him. The Danish team reportedly invited him to sit with them, showing support amid a tough night for the British act.

Acceptance And Sportsmanship

After the final results, Sam and his team shared a light-hearted Instagram clip chanting “Eins point” as they accepted their defeat. Sam praised Bulgaria’s winner and expressed determination to keep trying regardless of the outcome, stressing the importance of effort over results.

Calls For Stronger UK Entries

Critics and fans agree Sam’s song lacked the vocal strength and appeal needed for Eurovision success. There are calls for the UK to choose more powerful acts with stronger live performances in future contests to improve its standing.

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