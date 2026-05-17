Police Urgently Search for Missing Laura in Eastbourne From Wiltshire

Police are urgently searching for 40-year-old Laura, missing from Wiltshire but believed to be in Eastbourne, Sussex. Authorities are concerned for her welfare and have issued a public appeal to help locate her.

Urgent Police Appeal

Sussex Police are asking anyone who has seen Laura or knows her whereabouts to contact them immediately. The appeal is linked to incident number 1279 dated 16 May.

Description Of Missing Woman

Laura is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with shoulder-length blonde wavy hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Whereabouts Unknown

Although missing from Wiltshire, officers believe Laura is currently in the Eastbourne area and stress the importance of locating her quickly due to concerns for her safety.

How To Help

If you have any information on Laura’s location, call 999 immediately quoting Sussex Police serial number 1279 of 16 May.