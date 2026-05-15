Byron Cole Found Guilty of Croydon Murder Following Fatal Shooting

Byron Cole, 40, has been found guilty of murdering Anthony Morrison, 41, in Croydon after a fatal shooting on 19 June 2025. The conviction at Woolwich Crown Court comes after a thorough investigation led by Met Police homicide detectives, highlighting their focus on tackling serious violence in south London.

Fatal Shooting At Wake

The shooting occurred around 17:05 on Imperial Way, Croydon, while the victim was attending a wake. Emergency services attended immediately, but Anthony Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manhunt And Arrest

Cole was arrested after a three-day manhunt. Police discovered a firearm concealed behind brickwork in a communal area of Cole’s Lambeth home. Forensic analysis confirmed Cole’s DNA on the weapon, though it was not the gun used in the shooting.

Police Praise Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Whitten said: “Our thoughts are with Anthony’s family and friends. This verdict would not have been possible without the bravery of witnesses coming forward. The Met remains committed to bringing dangerous offenders to justice.”

Ongoing Legal Process

Cole was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. A sentencing date is yet to be arranged as detectives continue their work to ensure full accountability.