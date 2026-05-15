Police Renew Appeal to Find Wanted Man Iain Danks in Dorset

Wiltshire Police have issued a renewed appeal to the public to help locate 35-year-old Iain Danks, wanted over multiple serious offences linked to Salisbury. The search focuses on the Dorset area, following a CCTV sighting of Danks on 13 May in Littlesea. Officers believe he is moving around using public transport and have noted he currently has a distinctive black eye.

Wanted Man Alert

Iain Danks, originally from Westbury, is sought in connection with significant offences in Salisbury. Authorities have highlighted the importance of public assistance to track his whereabouts.

Recent CCTV Sighting

Danks was captured on CCTV in the Littlesea region of Dorset on 13 May. Police are urging anyone who recognises him not to approach but to report immediately.

Public Safety Warning

Officers warn the public that Danks should not be approached due to his unknown state and potential risk. Anyone spotting him should call 999 and reference crime number 54260052874.

Investigation Progress

The police continue to investigate Danks’ movements and offences, relying on community vigilance to aid the search.