Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills Retires After 32 Years

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills has retired from Wiltshire Police, concluding a 32-year career marked by leadership in some of the force’s most critical moments. Mills began his policing journey with Northamptonshire Police before joining Wiltshire Police in 2007. As DCC from March 2018, his first day coincided with the Novichok poisoning in Salisbury, where he led the multi-agency response to the incident.

Leading Novichok Response

Paul Mills chaired the Strategic Coordination Group that managed the Salisbury and Amesbury poisonings, overseeing 26 partner organisations. His efforts earned him the Queen’s Police Medal, awarded at Windsor Castle.

Steady Climb Through Ranks

Mills advanced from uniform and detective roles at Northamptonshire Police to Chief Inspector in Wiltshire, gaining responsibility for neighbourhood policing. He later became Detective Superintendent for Professional Standards, then Chief Superintendent overseeing county policing. By 2014, he was Assistant Chief Constable, handling the Crime and Justice portfolio.

National Impact And Expertise

His influence extended beyond Wiltshire, with secondments to HMICFRS and the Home Office, plus national leadership on harassment and stalking as part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council. Mills also led Wiltshire’s COVID-19 policing response and contributed to improvements in service delivery nationwide.

Final Roles And Farewell

In his later career, Mills served as the lead for the national policing inquiry into the Dawn Sturgess case. Before retiring, he was seconded to Thames Valley Police as the chair of gross misconduct proceedings. Chief Constable Catherine Roper praised his calm professionalism and dedication to service.