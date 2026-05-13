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POLICE BAN Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

Christopher Lehane, a 49-year-old resident of Albany Terrace, has been banned from Chatham town centre for two years following repeated reports of criminal activity. The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) was granted by Medway Magistrates’ Court on 7 May after police linked him to 13 incidents involving criminal damage, shoplifting, theft, and public order offences since November 2025.

Community Relief

Residents and business owners frequently called police patrols in response to Lehane’s disruptive behaviour. The new order aims to protect the Chatham community by excluding him from the town centre area bordered by The Brook, Best Street, and Waterfront Way.

Strict Conditions Imposed

Alongside the exclusion from the town centre, Lehane is prohibited from consuming or possessing open alcohol in public unless inside a licensed venue. Police warn that breaching the CBO could lead to immediate custodial action.

Police Commitment

Medway’s Chief Inspector Gary Woodward said: “Lehane’s actions are a frequent nuisance to those who live and work in Chatham, and we are pleased the court has approved this order which will hopefully make the community safe from this man.”

Legal Consequences

Woodward added: “Breaching a CBO can come with serious consequences, so if Lehane returns to the town or slips up once, he could be off our streets and behind bars imminently.” He praised officers for their work in securing the order, acknowledging local residents’ concerns.

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