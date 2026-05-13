Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

Fifteen-year-old Lillie-Rose was reported missing after last being seen around 8:30am this morning near Wessex Close, Basingstoke. Hampshire police are appealing for help locating the teenager, who may currently be in Basingstoke town centre. This search is urgent to ensure her safety and well-being.

Distinctive Description

Lillie-Rose is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in tall, with a slim build and long blonde hair tied back. She was wearing a blue blazer under a black Superdry jacket featuring a fur-lined hood, a white shirt paired with a blue tie, black leggings, and black shoes when last seen.

Potential Whereabouts

Police believe Lillie-Rose may be in the central town area of Basingstoke. Local residents and visitors are urged to stay alert and report any sightings to authorities.

Police Appeal

Anyone with information about Lillie-Rose’s whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services immediately by calling 999. When calling, please quote the reference number 44260224424 to assist the investigation.