Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

Fifteen-year-old Lillie-Rose was reported missing after last being seen around 8:30am this morning near Wessex Close, Basingstoke. Hampshire police are appealing for help locating the teenager, who may currently be in Basingstoke town centre. This search is urgent to ensure her safety and well-being.

Distinctive Description

Lillie-Rose is described as white, approximately 5ft 2in tall, with a slim build and long blonde hair tied back. She was wearing a blue blazer under a black Superdry jacket featuring a fur-lined hood, a white shirt paired with a blue tie, black leggings, and black shoes when last seen.

Potential Whereabouts

Police believe Lillie-Rose may be in the central town area of Basingstoke. Local residents and visitors are urged to stay alert and report any sightings to authorities.

Police Appeal

Anyone with information about Lillie-Rose’s whereabouts is urged to contact emergency services immediately by calling 999. When calling, please quote the reference number 44260224424 to assist the investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

ROAD RAGE Driver Dragged and Beaten as Car Rolls Near Piccadilly Circus Crossing

UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton – Sussex Police Probe

POLICE UPDATE Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton – Sussex Police Probe

UK News
Scarborough Man Jailed Six Months for Scissors Attack Caught on CCTV

SCISSOR ATTACK Scarborough Man Jailed Six Months for Scissors Attack Caught on CCTV

UK News
Man Dies After Car Hits Pedestrians in Arnold Murder Investigation

MURDER PROBE Man Dies After Car Hits Pedestrians in Arnold Murder Investigation

UK News
Starmer Backing Miliband’s Net Zero Plan Amid North Sea Silence

ENERGY BATTLE Starmer Backing Miliband’s Net Zero Plan Amid North Sea Silence

UK News
Three Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

BEACH TRAGEDY Three Women Found Dead in Sea at Brighton Beach Amid Emergency Response

Breaking News, UK News
Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

YOUTH CLEAN UP Nottingham Teens Ordered to Clean Up Graffiti in Anti-Social Crackdown

UK News
68-Year-Old Woman Mauled by Bear in South Sumatra Plantation Attack

BEAR MAULING 68-Year-Old Woman Mauled by Bear in South Sumatra Plantation Attack

UK News
NYC Woman Regrets Not Pressing Charges Before Subway Murder

SUBWAY ATTACK NYC Woman Regrets Not Pressing Charges Before Subway Murder

UK News
Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

M25 DELAYS Man Hospitalised After Four-Vehicle Crash on M25 Northbound Near Junction 3

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Gordon Ramsay Denies Dog Pooped in London Street Pizza Restaurant

KITCHEN NIGHTMARES Gordon Ramsay Denies Dog Pooped in London Street Pizza Restaurant

UK News
Gordon Ramsay Denies Dog Pooped in London Street Pizza Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay Denies Dog Pooped in London Street Pizza Restaurant

UK News
Best Crash Games Strategies for Consistent Wins

Best Crash Games Strategies for Consistent Wins

UK News
Best Crash Games Strategies for Consistent Wins

Best Crash Games Strategies for Consistent Wins

UK News
Natalie Fleet Named Safeguarding Minister After Jess Phillips Quits

MINISTER SHIFT Natalie Fleet Named Safeguarding Minister After Jess Phillips Quits

UK News
Natalie Fleet Named Safeguarding Minister After Jess Phillips Quits

Natalie Fleet Named Safeguarding Minister After Jess Phillips Quits

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

DRUGS BUST Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

UK News
Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

Chesterfield Men Jailed for Class A Drug Supply After Police Stop

UK News
Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

CAN YOU HELP Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

UK News
Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

UK News
Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

LENGTHY ABUSE Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

UK News
Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

VIRUS OUTBREAK Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

UK News
Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

UK News
County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

CUCKOOING County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

UK News
County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

UK News
Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

BRUTAL ATTACK Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

UK News
Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

UK News
Watch Live