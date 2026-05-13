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MURDER PROBE Man Dies After Car Hits Pedestrians in Arnold Murder Investigation

Man Dies After Car Hits Pedestrians in Arnold Murder Investigation

A 26-year-old man has died after a car struck pedestrians in Market Place, Arnold, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday, 9 May. Emergency services attended the scene following reports of multiple injuries, prompting Nottinghamshire Police to launch a murder investigation into the incident.

Serious Injuries Sustained

Police confirmed that a red Vauxhall Astra mounted the kerb at around 01:12 BST, injuring a group of pedestrians. The victim, Tyler Fairman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Victim Dies In Hospital

Despite medical treatment, Tyler Fairman sadly passed away on Tuesday night. Nottinghamshire Police subsequently upgraded the probe to a murder investigation.

Man Charged With Attempted Murder

Duane Anthony, 40, was arrested on Saturday evening and charged with five counts of attempted murder, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. He remains in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 8 June.

Police Urge Public Respect

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow appealed to the public to remove videos of the incident from social media to respect the victim’s family and avoid hindering the investigation. She also asked anyone with relevant information to contact Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 46 of 9 May, or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers.

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Topics :Crime

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