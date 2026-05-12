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STAR ROMANCE Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Reveals First Love in Eight Years

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Reveals First Love in Eight Years

Hannah Waddingham, the 51-year-old star of Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso, has opened up about entering her first relationship in eight years. The actress, who plays Rebecca, shared with Women’s Health UK how she balanced her career and raising her 11-year-old daughter, Kitty, alone after splitting from Gianluca Cugnetto over a decade ago. Now ready to embrace love again, Waddingham describes her new partner as “very good looking” and “really lovely,” marking a fresh chapter after years of single parenthood.

Eight Years Single

Since the breakdown of her long-term relationship when Kitty was two, Waddingham has shouldered sole responsibility as a single mother. She revealed the emotional challenges of focusing entirely on her daughter, saying, “I didn’t really have the space mentally or emotionally for that.” Her commitment to parenting kept her grounded, but now she feels ready to share more of herself beyond motherhood.

Candid About New Romance

Although she has kept her new partner’s identity private, speculation arose earlier this year when she was seen with consultant spine surgeon Nick Beresford-Cleary at the Cheltenham Festival. Waddingham laughed off suggestions about her “very good-looking parapet” and emphasised how the relationship is based on happiness and personal strength.

Career And Motherhood Balance

Waddingham credits the difficult years of single parenting, including a frightening illness in her daughter, with helping her manifest the role of Rebecca in Ted Lasso. She sought work that would challenge her but keep her close to home, landing the role filmed near her London residence. Reflecting on her journey, she said, “I found in myself a strength… I’m going to come out fighting because I know that I have so much to give in my career.”

High Standards In Love

Open about her relationship criteria, Waddingham previously revealed on the Rule Breakers podcast with Michelle Visage that she demands positivity, charisma, and good chemistry. “If you are not going to step up, step off and be gone,” she said. She also dislikes poor eye contact and bad kissing—deal breakers her new relationship clearly avoids.

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