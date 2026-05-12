Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

A 22-year-old drug dealer, Mukhtar Abdullahi, was jailed after attempting to flee police by jumping from a first-floor window during a raid at an address in Horsham linked to county lines drug dealing. Officers raided the property on Swallowtail Road on 22 October last year, connected to the “Kodak” drugs line, and recovered cocaine, heroin, and cannabis. Abdullahi tried to escape but was swiftly detained by police and later sentenced to three years and eight months at Lewes Crown Court on 17 April, admitting involvement in supplying Class A and Class B drugs.

Desperate Window Escape

As police moved in, Abdullahi made a bold attempt to flee through a first-floor window but was stopped before he could get away, demonstrating the quick response of the officers on the scene.

County Lines Crackdown

This case is part of ongoing efforts by local police to disrupt drug supply networks tied to county lines activity, aiming to protect Horsham communities from the dangers of illegal drugs.

Court Sentence Details

Without a fixed address, Abdullahi faced justice at Lewes Crown Court where he admitted his role in drug supply. The judge sentenced him to nearly four years in prison.

Community Impact Statement