Four Arrested Over Fatal Camden Shooting of Nahom Medhanie

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Nahom Medhanie in Camden on Saturday, 28 March. The Metropolitan Police executed coordinated raids on Tuesday, 12 May across seven addresses in Camden, Islington, Enfield, Brentford and Brent, seizing suspected illegal drugs and arresting additional suspects.

Coordinated Police Raids

Officers targeted seven locations in a series of early morning raids, arresting four men aged 27, 32, 30 and 27 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder linked to Nahom Medhanie’s shooting. Three further men aged 24, 26 and 29 were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs after drugs were found at three addresses.

Incident On Chalton Street

Police were called to reports of gunshots at approximately 11pm on 28 March on Chalton Street, Camden. CCTV footage showed Nahom sitting in a white Nissan Juke when he was shot several times by a suspect who arrived and left the scene on a bike. Paramedics attended but Nahom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ongoing Investigation

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, leading the inquiry, described Nahom’s murder as a “shocking and calculated act” causing serious concern in the local community. She confirmed officers remain committed to tackling serious violence across London.

Family Tribute And Appeal

Nahom’s family, supported by specialist officers, described him as “funny, honest” and someone who “would just light up the room.” They have requested privacy during this difficult time. Police urge anyone with information to contact 101 quoting CAD 8032/28MAR or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.