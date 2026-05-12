Lee Andrews Caught Lying About Airport After Missing GMB Interview

Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, 43, was caught misleading viewers and his wife after missing a scheduled Good Morning Britain interview on Tuesday. Andrews claimed he was delayed flying in from Muscat, Oman, but video footage he posted on Instagram revealed he was actually at Dubai International Airport, where he lives. The discrepancy sparked widespread attention across social media and raised questions about his travel status amid ongoing legal issues in the UAE.

Missed Gmb Interview

Andrews was due to join Katie Price, 47, on ITV’s daytime show for their first joint TV appearance since their January wedding. Price appeared alone, explaining that Andrews missed his flight from Muscat due to business commitments. “He’s flying from Muscat and he had things to do, he didn’t make the flight but he’s at the airport now,” she told hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls.

Instagram Video Reveals Truth

Shortly after the programme, Andrews posted footage from an airport departures lounge purportedly to show he was en route to the UK. The clip clearly showed Dubai International Airport rather than Muscat, contradicting his earlier explanation. Viewers quickly noticed the inconsistency, and the video went viral, prompting scrutiny of Andrews’ account.

Price Defends Husband

Unaware of the airport discrepancy during her interview, Price defended Andrews and dismissed speculation that he might have been detained. When host Susanna Reid questioned, “I wonder if he’s telling you everything – do you trust him?” Price firmly responded that she did, maintaining her confidence in her husband.

Lingering Legal Questions

Andrews faces allegations of forging the signature of his former girlfriend, Dina Taji, to secure a £200,000 loan – claims he denies. Reports have suggested this legal dispute could restrict his ability to leave Dubai, though no official travel ban has been confirmed. At the time of the airport video revelation, Andrews had not publicly commented on the situation.