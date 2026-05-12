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FATAL FIGHT Pub Doorman Dylan Maxwell Convicted of Manslaughter in Pontefract

Pub Doorman Dylan Maxwell Convicted of Manslaughter in Pontefract

A pub doorman, Dylan Maxwell, 28, has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally assaulting 25-year-old Luke Thompson in Pontefract town centre on 19 November 2023. The violent encounter, which happened in the early hours on Front Street, was followed by Thompson being struck by a passing car, though his death was caused by head injuries sustained during the attack.

Fatal Fight Breaks Out

Maxwell, who had finished his shift as a pub door supervisor and was later at a nightclub, followed a woman into a taxi before attacking Thompson as he walked nearby. The court heard Maxwell repeatedly punched Thompson, knocking him unconscious with a fractured skull and brain bleed.

Car Incident After Attack

After being knocked down, Thompson was hit by a car which caused serious injuries to his leg and pelvis, but these injuries were not the cause of his death. He died in hospital 10 days later from the brain injuries inflicted during the assault.

Self-defence Claim Rejected

Maxwell fled the scene but was arrested days later. He told police he acted in self-defence, anticipating an attack, but the jury dismissed his claims and found him guilty of manslaughter at Leeds Crown Court.

Police Statement On Tragic Loss

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle expressed sympathy for Thompson’s family and friends, stressing Maxwell’s failure to manage the situation responsibly despite being trained as licensed door staff. “Instead, he let his anger and ego take over,” said Det Ch Insp Entwistle. Maxwell, from Castleford, remains in custody and will be sentenced in June 2026.

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