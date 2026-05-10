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Bury St Edmunds Man Jailed for Strangulation and Assault

Bury St Edmunds Man Jailed for Strangulation and Assault

A 26-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of intentional strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm against a woman.

Serious Abuse Over Years

Zacheriah Howard, of St Stephens Close, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on 5 May. The offences, which extended over four years, saw Howard subject the victim to aggressive and violent behaviour, including assaults during two pregnancies that left her fearing for her life.

Court Verdict And Sentencing

Howard pleaded guilty to three charges of intentional strangulation and two of assault causing actual bodily harm. He denied one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, which the court left on file.

Police Warn Of Escalating Violence

“Strangulation indicates violence is escalating and we urge anyone in an abusive relationship to seek help,” said Detective Constable Rachael Sams, who led the investigation.

Support For Victims

Victims of domestic abuse are encouraged to contact the police or call the Suffolk Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0800 977 5690. A full list of support organisations is available from Suffolk Constabulary’s website.

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