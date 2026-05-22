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TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

Three Men Charged Over Sheffield Stabbing Leaving Man Seriously Injured

Three men have been charged following a stabbing incident in Sheffield that left a 22-year-old man seriously injured. The attack happened at 4.42pm on Tuesday 19 May on Firth Park Road in the Page Hall area. South Yorkshire Police swiftly arrested and charged Faraz Azhar, 23, Azhar Hussain, 50, both from Firth Park Road, Sheffield, and Mohammed Ibrahim, 21, from Doncaster. The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Serious Stabbing Incident

Police responded quickly after reports of a stabbing on Firth Park Road. The 22-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and is now stable. Authorities are treating the case with urgency.

Charged Suspects Named

  • Faraz Azhar, 23, faces charges including Section 18 wounding, possession of a bladed article, and affray.
  • Azhar Hussain, 50, is charged with attempted Section 18, possession of an offensive weapon, and affray.
  • Mohammed Ibrahim, 21, is charged with possession of a bladed article and affray.

Court Appearance Scheduled

All three men were remanded in custody and are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 21 May. The court proceedings will determine the next steps in this serious case.

Police Seek Information

South Yorkshire Police continue to appeal to anyone with information about the stabbing incident to come forward and assist with their enquiries.

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Topics :Crime

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