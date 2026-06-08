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POLICE MURDER PROBE 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

Essex Police have launched a murder investigation after a 12-year-old boy died following a vehicle collision on Ashwells Road in Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, on the evening of Sunday, 7 June. Emergency services arrived around 5:40 pm after reports of a car hitting a child. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the boy succumbed to catastrophic injuries at the scene.

Two Arrested On Murder Suspicion

A 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man from the local area have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Both remain in police custody for questioning as detectives from the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate lead the investigation.

Road Closure And Forensic Work

Ashwells Road remains closed while forensic officers examine the scene. Motorists and residents in the area are urged to avoid Ashwells Road and use alternative routes.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Police are urgently appealing for witnesses who were in the area between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm on Sunday, 7 June. Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle driving erratically before the incident.

Checking Cameras For Evidence

Residents and drivers are asked to check doorbell cameras, CCTV, and dashcams for any footage that might assist the investigation. Evidence can be submitted via the police online portal. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Essex Police directly or Crimestoppers anonymously.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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