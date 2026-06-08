Irish Man Fatally Stabbed in Islandbridge Knife Attack

Thomas Griffin, 32, from Ballyfermot, died after a brutal knife attack near the War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge on Saturday night. The assault happened around 10pm and Gardaí are investigating, with reports indicating the involvement of a group believed to be migrants.

Gruesome Stabbing Incident

Thomas suffered multiple slash wounds to his face and body. To escape, he swam across the River Liffey towards Chapelizod Road, but despite emergency treatment by Dublin Fire Brigade and paramedics at the riverside, he was pronounced dead at St James’s Hospital.

Rapid Emergency Effort

The quick response of paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade was crucial in attempting to save Thomas’s life after the savage attack.

Familys Heartbreaking Loss

This tragedy echoes a dark family history, with Thomas’s brother James Griffin fatally stabbed in Ballyfermot in 2014, deepening the Griffin family’s grief.

Ongoing Garda Inquiry

Gardaí are actively investigating the attack, appealing to witnesses and anyone with information to come forward as they work to identify suspects and uncover the motive.