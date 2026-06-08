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JORNO CHARGE Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

A former Swindon Advertiser journalist, Daniel Wood, aged 35 and from Ashbury Avenue, has been charged with child cruelty following an incident allegedly occurring in November 2025. Wiltshire police have formally charged him, and he is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 9 June.

Details Of The Charge

Wood faces one count of causing or procuring a child to be assaulted, ill treated, neglected, abandoned, or exposed in a way likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health. The charge arises from an incident under police investigation that reportedly happened late last year.

Career Background

Before the charge, Wood worked as Digital Audience and Content Editor at the Swindon Advertiser. He stepped down from his role in recent weeks. His last published article on the news website was dated 23 March 2026.

Upcoming Court Appearance

The case will be heard at Swindon Magistrates Court, with Daniel Wood expected to enter a plea on 9 June. The court proceedings are anticipated to provide more details as the legal process unfolds.

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