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LICENCE CONTROVERSY Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

SEO HEADLINE: Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review TWO WORD TEASE: Licence Controversy David Brown, a 50-year-old taxi driver convicted of raping an 18-year-old passenger in the Highlands, has had his taxi operator’s licence temporarily retained following a controversial council review. The attack, which took place in a lay-by near a farm after Brown picked up the teen in Inverness on December 3, 2023, was described by Judge Lord Renucci as a “terrifying ordeal.” Police objected to Brown keeping his licences, sparking a private hearing held by Highland Council.

Conviction And Sentence

Brown was jailed for six years and nine months in May at the High Court in Stirling after denying the charge and claiming the encounter was consensual. The court heard how he drove past the victim’s home and assaulted her when she was vulnerable and intoxicated. Following the attack, he abandoned her in Dingwall in freezing temperatures, an ordeal only interrupted when a Tesco staff member offered shelter.

Council Licence Decision

Despite police objections to his taxi licences during a June 23, 2026, licensing committee meeting, councillors initially voted to allow Brown to keep them. However, this decision has been paused, with a Standing Order 16 Notice of Referral prompting a full Highland Council review in a future meeting. The council declined to comment on the case held in private, emphasizing licensing decisions remain with the authority.

Police Response

Police Scotland confirmed attendance at the licensing committee where an objection was registered. A spokesperson stated, “The decision on whether to grant a license is a matter for the Council.” Detectives previously traced Brown after the victim contacted police, securing enough evidence for conviction.

Victims Account And Judges Remarks

The victim gave pre-recorded evidence revealing Brown offered to take her home despite her lacking fare money. Lord Renucci condemned Brown for exploiting her vulnerability while intoxicated. He highlighted that the victim, expecting a safe journey, endured a traumatic sexual assault instead, followed by being left out in the cold – a moment a local Tesco worker disrupted by offering help.

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