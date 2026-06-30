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POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

SEO HEADLINE: Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

TWO WORD TEASE: Police Appeal

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched an urgent appeal after a teenage boy was assaulted by three boys aged 12 to 14 at Carlyon Bay Beach, St Austell, on Thursday 8 June 2026. The attack happened between 5pm and 6pm near the large rock feature, with members of the public rushing to help the victim immediately afterwards.

Suspects Flee Scene

The three suspects ran off following the assault. Police have released detailed descriptions to help identify them: one is a 5ft 3ins white male wearing a black t-shirt fading to white and black cargo shorts; the second a taller 6ft 1ins white male in a grey/black tracksuit jacket, black bucket hat, and dark shorts; and the third, a mixed ethnicity male, 5ft 3ins, dressed in a neon pink, purple and grey Nike windbreaker, bucket hat, and shorts.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Police are urgently asking anyone who saw the assault or has any information about the suspects to come forward. Eyewitness accounts are crucial to advancing the investigation and delivering justice to the teenage victim.

How To Provide Information

If you witnessed the incident or have relevant information, contact Devon & Cornwall Police by calling 101 or reporting online via the police website, quoting occurrence reference 50260088915.

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