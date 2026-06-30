Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

A mother and her five-year-old daughter were tragically killed after being struck by a 76-year-old driver while crossing a pedestrian crossing in Plymouth, an inquest has revealed. Destiny Harrison, 24, and her daughter Linnea were holding hands as they crossed the road when they were hit by a car driven by Brenda Marriott. Linnea died at the scene, while Destiny passed away later at Derriford Hospital.

Tragic Impact Details

A pathologist confirmed Destiny suffered multiple injuries and Linnea died from a head wound. Marriott, who did not attend the inquest, said in a written statement she believed the traffic lights were green and that she was following a white car through the crossing at around 30mph.

Driver Claims Limited View

Marriott explained she saw two shadows of pedestrians but her view was blocked by the vehicle ahead. She said the woman and child stepped into the road holding hands and she braked immediately. “I do believe the lights were green… I am so sorry, I am in shock,” she said.

Eyewitness Account

Philip Askew, nearby with his dog, heard a loud bang followed by a scream but did not witness the collision itself or the traffic light colour. Other bystanders rushed to give first aid to the mother and daughter.

Investigation Findings

A forensic collision investigator reported no defects with the car and no physical evidence to determine the driver’s speed or reaction time. It remains unclear what the traffic light status was when the collision occurred. The inquest into the deaths of Destiny and Linnea Harrison continues.