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FLASHER PROBE Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

Kent Police arrested Martin Daynes, 64, from Broom Road, following reports of indecent exposure on Bell Road, Sittingbourne. The incident happened shortly before midnight on 17 April 2026 when witnesses spotted a man using a torch while exposing himself. Daynes was charged and appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody ahead of a July hearing.

Police Swift Response

Officers responded promptly after receiving calls about the disturbing behaviour. Their investigation led to the arrest of Daynes on 1 June after gathering evidence and witness statements.

Court Proceedings Underway

Daynes faced the court soon after being charged. He was remanded in custody at Medway Magistrates’ Court, with a further hearing scheduled for 3 July to progress the case.

Witnesses Urged To Help

Kent Police are appealing for anyone with information who has not yet spoken to contact them. Witnesses can call 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/60811/26, to assist the ongoing investigation.

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Topics :Crime

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