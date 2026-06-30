Devon Night Bus Hits 30,000 Passengers Delivering Safe Trips Home

The Devon night bus service has reached a major milestone, carrying over 30,000 passengers safely home since its launch in December 2023. Operated in partnership with Devon & Cornwall Police, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, and Stagecoach, the Saturday night bus covers key routes across Devon, offering journeys for a maximum fare of £3.

Affordable Late-night Travel

The night bus service provides an affordable, reliable option for those travelling late on Saturday nights. It supports Devon’s night-time economy while helping reduce drink and drug driving offences, anti-social behaviour, and violence against women and girls.

Expanding Routes Across Devon

New routes have recently been added, connecting Exeter to Cranbrook via Monkerton and Newton Abbot to Brixham through Torquay and Paignton. Services have also resumed in Cornwall following increased demand.

Police Praise Success

Scheme coordinator Sergeant David Flynn praised the service, saying, “Carrying 30,000 passengers is a fantastic milestone and shows just how valuable the service is in helping people get home safely after a night out.”

Funding And Future Plans

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez confirmed ongoing funding in 2026 due to high passenger demand, highlighting the service’s role in reducing antisocial behaviour and drink/drug-related offences.

Stagecoach Support

Stagecoach South West Managing Director Peter Knight expressed delight at contributing to the 30,000 milestone, emphasising the importance of safe, late-night public transport in Devon and Cornwall. For more information and timetables, visit Devon & Cornwall Police Night Bus Service.