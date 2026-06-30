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FRAUD ALERT Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

Two Arrested Over Worthing Vehicle Scam Targeting Elderly

Sussex Police have arrested two people following reports of a vehicle scam targeting elderly and vulnerable residents in Worthing. Officers launched an investigation after multiple victims were approached by a man and woman claiming their vehicle had been damaged and offering false repair quotes.

Fake Repair Scams

The suspects allegedly obtained victims’ personal details and pressured them to pay cash up front rather than making insurance claims. The fraudulent tactics left many feeling vulnerable and concerned about their safety.

Suspects In Custody

A 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man from Findon were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. Both have been released on bail as police continue their enquiries.

Police Urge Caution

Sussex Police are calling on residents to stay vigilant and report any similar incidents. Anyone who believes they have been targeted by this scam is encouraged to contact authorities.

How To Report

Those with information or affected by the scam can report to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47260120921.

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Topics :Crime

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