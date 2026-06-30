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FAMILY TRAGEDY Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

Paul Flack Found Dead in Norwich Days After 55th Birthday

Paul Flack, brother of late TV presenter Caroline Flack, was found unresponsive at his home on Sandringham Road, Norwich, on June 21 and later died at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. The 55-year-old’s provisional post-mortem revealed cardiac arrest caused by hanging. An inquest opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court has been adjourned until October 23 while investigations continue.

Tragic Family Loss

Paul Flack’s death comes six years after Caroline, famed for hosting Love Island, took her own life in 2020. The tragedy has deeply affected the family, with Paul survived by his partner and two children. He previously spoke openly about Caroline’s death in a 2021 documentary and posted heartfelt tributes on Instagram.

Inquest Details

Coroner Yvonne Blake stated that further enquiries are necessary to understand the full circumstances surrounding Paul Flack’s death. The brief hearing was paused pending more evidence, reflecting the serious nature of the investigation.

Paul Flack’s Final Message

In his last Instagram post, Paul paid a poignant tribute to his sister Caroline, saying: “This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline.” He appeared alongside family members in a documentary discussing the impact of Caroline’s death on their lives.

Remembering Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack, once a leading TV presenter with notable successes including The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing, died by suicide in February 2020. Her death followed an impending trial for an alleged assault, with the inquest citing intense press scrutiny and fear of prosecution as significant factors.

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