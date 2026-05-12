Police Appeal After 15-Year-Old Estelle Howard Goes Missing in Dartford

Kent police have urgently launched a search for 15-year-old Estelle Howard, reported missing from Dartford. She was last spotted in the Bluewater Parkway area at around 10.30am on Sunday, 10 May 2026. Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare amid fears she may be in the Hitchin area of Hertfordshire.

Urgent Police Appeal

Authorities have called on the public to assist in locating the teenage girl. Estelle is described as white, approximately 5ft 1in tall, with a slim build, very long brown hair, and blue eyes. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a grey tracksuit.

Last Known Whereabouts

Estelle’s last confirmed location was near Bluewater Parkway, a key detail driving the ongoing search operation. Police are particularly interested in any sightings or information that could shed light on her movements beyond this point.

Possible Hitchin Connection

Investigators consider the possibility that Estelle may have travelled to Hitchin, Hertfordshire, and are extending their enquiries in that area. Community members in both Dartford and Hitchin are urged to remain vigilant.

How To Help

If you have any vital information about Estelle Howard’s whereabouts, contact emergency services immediately by calling 999 and quoting reference 10-0427. For non-urgent information, Kent police encourage using their website’s live chat or calling 101.