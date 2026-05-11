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DO NOT APPROACH WARNING Wiltshire Police Seek Andrew Koske Over Salisbury Criminal Damage

Wiltshire Police Seek Andrew Koske Over Salisbury Criminal Damage

Police Appeal Wiltshire Police are urgently seeking Andrew Koske, 45, in connection with a criminal damage offence reported in the Salisbury area. Officers are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

Suspect Sought Locally

Andrew Koske is believed to be in or around Salisbury. The police have issued an alert as they work to trace the individual linked to recent criminal damage.

Police Appeal For Tips

Authorities request that anyone who may have seen Koske or has relevant information contacts emergency services without delay. Witnesses can call 999, quoting incident log number 54260048878.

Community Safety Priority

Wiltshire Police stress the importance of public cooperation in resolving this case and ensuring safety in the local area.

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