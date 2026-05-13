Woman Jailed 12 Years for Brutal Attack in North Walsham

A 23-year-old woman, Billi Gallie, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for orchestrating a violent and prolonged assault on a man in North Walsham. The attack took place on the early morning of 27 September 2025 on Cherry Tree Lane. Norfolk Police arrested Gallie along with two teenagers involved in the attack, which left the victim critically injured.

Severe Injuries Found

Police were alerted after a member of the public heard a man groaning in pain outside. Officers found the victim, a man in his 20s, lying on the road covered in blood with serious wounds to his face, head, arm, and back. He also suffered severe scalds and had a dog lead wrapped around him, used to whip and restrain him during the assault.

Perpetrators Sentenced

Billi Gallie of Laundry Loke, North Walsham, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced at King’s Lynn Crown Court to 12 years imprisonment plus five years extended licence. Two teenagers were also admitted to GBH without intent. Taylor Richardson, 18, of Norwich, received 3 years and 2 months in a Young Offenders Institute, and Kane Papp-Petit, 19, of Great Yarmouth, was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in a Young Offenders Institute.

Victims Struggle After Attack

The victim spent two months in hospital, including time in a specialist burns unit, and has made a good physical recovery. In a personal statement read to the court, he revealed ongoing physical pain and psychological trauma, including flashbacks, nightmares, and difficulty leaving his home alone.

Judges Strong Condemnation

“I cannot understand how any human being, let alone one as young as you, could effectively torture another being to the point they almost lose their life. But for the intervention of experienced talented medical professionals, he would have lost his life, tortured to death by you.” – Judge Andrew Shaw

All three offenders initially denied the charges but later changed their pleas. They were remanded until sentencing, which took place on 11 May 2026.