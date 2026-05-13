Three Women Found Dead in Sea Off Brighton – Sussex Police Probe

Sussex Police are investigating after three women were found dead in the sea off Brighton early this morning, 13 May. Emergency services were alerted at around 5:45am following concerns for the woman’s welfare in the water near Madeira Drive. The RNLI sent both the Brighton Lifeboat and Shoreham All-weather Lifeboat shortly after 6am but they have since been stood down. A police cordon remains in place while officers work to identify the women and establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

Fast-moving Police Enquiries

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays described the situation as tragic and confirmed that enquiries are progressing quickly. He asked the public to avoid the area to allow emergency teams to carry out their work uninterrupted.

Emergency Response Details

Sussex Police called after reports at 5:45am

Brighton and Shoreham RNLI lifeboats launched at 6am

Recovery of three women’s bodies near Madeira Drive

Community Impact

The incident has deeply affected the local community, with authorities urging calm and cooperation as the investigation continues. Updates will be provided when confirmed information is available.