Murderer Duncan Heaton jailed extra 13 years for stabbing inmates in UK prisons

Duncan Heaton, a 53-year-old Hull murderer serving life, has been sentenced to an additional 13 years after stabbing two sex offender inmates in separate incidents at HMP Full Sutton and HMP Wakefield. The attacks took place in May 2024 and months later, prompting concerns over prison safety and Heaton’s continued dangerousness.

Brutal Prison Attacks

Heaton first stabbed Andong Abong Ashu in a storeroom at HMP Full Sutton near York. Following this, he was transferred to HMP Wakefield where he attempted to kill fellow murderer David Minto using improvised weapons. Both attacks were deliberate attempts to kill motivated by the victims’ sex offence convictions.

Judge Condemns Attacks

At Leeds Crown Court, Mr Justice Cotter described Heaton’s actions as premeditated and fuelled by a “warped and misconceived belief in your moral superiority.” He labelled Heaton “an exceptionally dangerous man” who would likely attack again if given a chance.

Sentence Extended

Heaton’s original life sentence included a minimum term of 21 years and six months for the 2014 murder of Keith Opray in Hull. The judge rejected a request for a whole-life order, instead adding a 13-year minimum term for the stabbing offences to his existing tariff.

Risk And Future Release

Despite his violent behaviour, Heaton was previously assessed as low risk at Full Sutton and entrusted with kitchen knives. The judge told Heaton he would be in his seventies before parole could be considered and that his release safety remains uncertain and a matter for the Parole Board.