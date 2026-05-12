Kent Police Recover Stolen Money Tree from Chatham Takeaway

Kent Police have recovered a traditional money tree stolen from a Chinese takeaway on Castle Road, Chatham. The theft occurred around 5.20pm on Monday 4 May 2026, prompting a police investigation that led to the arrest of a man and a woman, both Romanian nationals, who remain in custody.

Recovery Success

The money tree was found on Tuesday 12 May during police enquiries. Officers PCs Katie Middleton from Luton and Maddison Sawyer from Chatham Central, personally returned the plant to its grateful owners later that day, marking a successful end to the investigation.

Cultural Significance

Money trees hold great cultural value, especially in Chinese tradition, where they are believed to bring wealth and good fortune—a reason why the stolen plant was so treasured by the takeaway owners.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

Kent Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft. They urge anyone with information or relevant footage to contact them at 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/70542/26.

Anonymous Reporting

Members of the public can also provide details anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or completing their online form.