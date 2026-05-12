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VIOLENT ATTACK Three Men Jailed Over Violent Medway Services Parking Dispute

Three Men Jailed Over Violent Medway Services Parking Dispute

Three Romanian men have been jailed following a violent assault at Medway Services near the M2 on Saturday 28 February 2026, after a parking space dispute escalated into a physical attack. The incident left two victims seriously injured, requiring hospital treatment.

Parking Spot Clash

Bogdan Joja stopped his lorry at Medway Services and reserved the adjacent parking space for his father, Traian Joja, aged 56. However, two men in another lorry ignored the reserved spot and parked there despite being asked to move, sparking a heated argument.

Violent Confrontation Unfolds

The dispute turned violent when Traian pinned one victim by the throat against his lorry, while Bogdan, 32, and Simion Rafaila, 25, launched repeated punches to the man’s head. The victim collapsed, suffering a seizure, while his associate was also repeatedly punched in the body.

Victims Suffer Serious Injuries

Both victims fled the scene and were later treated in the hospital for broken bones and bruising. The attackers were arrested at the scene, all three being Romanian nationals with no fixed addresses.

Court Sentences Delivered

All three men pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, Bogdan Joja was sentenced to 12 months in prison, while Traian Joja and Simion Rafaila each received seven-month sentences for their roles in the violent affray.

Police Condemn Attack

Detective Constable Lauren Mewett said: “This was a needless and violent attack on two men who had simply stopped to rest during their journey. The level of aggression shown left both victims with significant injuries and could have had even more serious consequences. This case highlights how quickly situations can escalate, and we hope these sentences send a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”

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