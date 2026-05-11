Ukrainian Denies Knowing Starmer Over London Arson Attacks

A 22-year-old Ukrainian man, Roman Lavrynovych, has denied knowing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during his trial at the Old Bailey in London over a series of arson attacks in May 2024. Lavrynovych, accused alongside two others of setting fires to properties connected to political figures, including Starmer and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, told jurors he only knew Johnson and was unaware of Starmer.

Arson Attacks Target Key Figures

The fires began on 8 May when a Toyota Rav4 formerly owned by Sir Keir Starmer was set on fire on Countess Road, Kentish Town. Days later, two further fires hit a property once managed by Starmer and the home of his sister-in-law on the same street.

Defendant Denies Starmer Link

Speaking through a translator, Lavrynovych told the court: “No, I didn’t know. I was not aware of him, and I was not interested.” He admitted, however, to knowing Boris Johnson but maintained he had no connection to the Labour leader.

Cryptocurrency Payments In Question

Prosecution claim Lavrynovych was instructed by a handler known as “El Money,” who promised cryptocurrency payments to fund the attacks. Lavrynovych said he asked repeatedly for payment but never received any before his arrest on 13 May.

Encrypted Warnings And Orders

The court heard communications between Lavrynovych and “El Money” took place over the messaging app Telegram. After the attacks failed to attract media attention, Lavrynovych was urged to “Get out of there” and warned that the target was a “very high-ranking individual in Britain.” Lavrynovych denied using a secret codeword meant to call for legal aid.

Trial Ongoing At Old Bailey

Lavrynovych and his co-defendants deny charges of conspiracy to damage property by fire between April and May 2024. Lavrynovych also denies two counts of arson, intended or reckless, as to endangering life. The trial before Mr Justice Garnham continues.