Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

Essex Police are investigating a serious sexual assault reported in the Greenstead area of Colchester on Monday, 4 May at around 11pm. The victim, a woman, was approached and sexually assaulted on a path between The Chase and Stanley Wooster Way. The suspect, described as a black man wearing a red-checked shirt, fled the scene shortly after.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers have launched an urgent appeal for information to aid their investigation. They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any details about the suspect to come forward.

Suspect Description Released

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a distinctive red chequered shirt. Police are focusing efforts on identifying and locating this individual.

Community Safety Concerns

Residents in Greenstead have expressed concern following the assault. Police are working to increase patrols and reassure the local community.

How To Help

Witnesses or anyone with information can submit details through Essex Police’s Major Incident Public Portal. Officers stress that even small pieces of information could be crucial.