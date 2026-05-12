Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE APPEAL Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

Essex Police are investigating a serious sexual assault reported in the Greenstead area of Colchester on Monday, 4 May at around 11pm. The victim, a woman, was approached and sexually assaulted on a path between The Chase and Stanley Wooster Way. The suspect, described as a black man wearing a red-checked shirt, fled the scene shortly after.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers have launched an urgent appeal for information to aid their investigation. They are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any details about the suspect to come forward.

Suspect Description Released

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a distinctive red chequered shirt. Police are focusing efforts on identifying and locating this individual.

Community Safety Concerns

Residents in Greenstead have expressed concern following the assault. Police are working to increase patrols and reassure the local community.

How To Help

Witnesses or anyone with information can submit details through Essex Police’s Major Incident Public Portal. Officers stress that even small pieces of information could be crucial.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Auto Draft

AIRPORT DECEPTION Lee Andrews Caught Lying About Airport After Missing GMB Interview

UK News
How To Stay On Trend Without Spending A Fortune

How To Stay On Trend Without Spending A Fortune

UK News
A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

A Look Back at the 2016 Wales Euro Run

UK News
Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

POLICE APPEAL Essex Police Probe Serious Sexual Assault in Colchester

UK News
Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

POLICE STANDOFF Man Shot Dead by Police After Barricade and Threats in Bedford

UK News
Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

TRIO ARRESTED Three Arrested After Serious Bike-Car Collision in Swanley

UK News
Man Arrested in Maidstone Rape Investigation After Night Out

RAPE PROBE Man Arrested in Maidstone Rape Investigation After Night Out

UK News
Elderly Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Off Pier in Bahamas

TRAGIC ACCIDENT Elderly Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Off Pier in Bahamas

UK News
Four Arrested Over Fatal Camden Shooting of Nahom Medhanie

POLICE RAID Four Arrested Over Fatal Camden Shooting of Nahom Medhanie

UK News
Norwich woman jailed for stabbing estranged husband over euthanised dogs

STAB SHOCKER Norwich woman jailed for stabbing estranged husband over euthanised dogs

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

LABOUR TURMOIL Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

UK News
Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

Andy Burnham Holds Secret London Meeting Amid Labour Minister Resignations

UK News
Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

JUMPED FROM WINDOW Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

UK News
Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

Drug Dealer Mukhtar Abdullahi Jailed After Horsham Police Escape Attempt

UK News
Prohibition Notice Issued at Maidstone’s Miller Heights After Flood Damage

MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Prohibition Notice Issued at Maidstone’s Miller Heights After Flood Damage

UK News
Prohibition Notice Issued at Maidstone’s Miller Heights After Flood Damage

Prohibition Notice Issued at Maidstone’s Miller Heights After Flood Damage

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

FLASHER PROBE Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

UK News
Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

Police Appeal After Indecent Exposure on Windmill Street Gravesend

UK News
Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

UK News
Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

UK News
Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

UK News
Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

Byron Broderick Charged with Historic Sexual Offences Against Girls in Barnet

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

APP UPDATE TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

UK News
TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

TikTok Launches £3.99 Ad-Free Subscription for UK Users

UK News
Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

STALKER MANHUNT Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

UK News
Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

UK News
Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

UK News
Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

Man Sought Over Train Sexual Assault Between Doncaster and Wakefield

UK News
Watch Live