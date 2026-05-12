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VIRUS WARNING WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

WHO Warns More Hantavirus Cases Likely From MV Hondius Cruise Outbreak

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that further cases of hantavirus infection are likely among passengers from the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius. The outbreak has already resulted in confirmed cases across multiple countries, but health officials stress there is no evidence of widespread community transmission, and the global risk remains low. Authorities are now tracing passengers dispersed to more than 20 countries following repatriation flights.

Confirmed Cases And Fatalities

As of 11 May, seven cases of Andes hantavirus related to the cruise outbreak have been confirmed, with two additional probable cases pending laboratory results. Three patients have died—two deaths confirmed as hantavirus-related, and one still under investigation. Hospitalisations span South Africa, the Netherlands, Germany, Saint Helena, Spain, France, and Switzerland.

Outbreak Origin And Cruise Route

The MV Hondius set sail from Ushuaia, Argentina on 1 April with 147 passengers and crew. The voyage included stops in Antarctica, South Georgia Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island. The first fatal case is believed to have contracted the virus before or early during the cruise. His wife, exhibiting symptoms, disembarked at Saint Helena and died in Johannesburg on 26 April.

Repatriation And Quarantine Efforts

The ship was initially anchored off Cape Verde but was redirected to dock in Tenerife on 10 May despite objections from local authorities. Upon arrival, 22 individuals (19 passengers and three crew) were screened and repatriated to six European countries and Canada. In the UK, 22 passengers, including foreign nationals, arrived at Manchester and underwent quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral before starting 45 days of home isolation.

International Response And Monitoring

Medical teams and equipment were delivered to Tristan da Cunha via British paratroopers to support remaining nationals there. In the US, the CDC dispatched a team to the Canary Islands and is arranging the transfer of American passengers to a specialised Nebraska facility. Monitoring continues across five US states for at least six passengers.

Virus Transmission And Health Advice

The Andes virus is unique among hantaviruses for its rare human-to-human transmission, which requires close and sustained contact. The WHO and US CDC emphasise the low public risk but have issued health advisories urging anyone who had contact with symptomatic individuals to seek medical help promptly. With an incubation period up to 42 days, further cases are expected as investigations continue.

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