Merseyside Police Seek Man Over Liverpool Early Morning Sexual Assault

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault in Liverpool early on Thursday morning, 25 April. A woman was inappropriately touched by a man on a bicycle while opening a shop on County Road at around 7:25am. The suspect then cycled towards the Walton area.

CCTV Images Released

Officers have conducted extensive CCTV and witness enquiries and have now issued images of a man they believe could assist the investigation. The public’s help is critical in identifying the suspect.

Incident Location And Time

The assault took place in the County Road area of Liverpool, an early morning period when the shop was being opened. This incident has raised concerns about public safety in the area during quieter hours.

How To Help the Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Merseyside Police social media desk via X or Facebook @MerPolCC, quoting reference 26000325653. Timely tips could be vital to assist the ongoing investigation.