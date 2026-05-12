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TRAVEL BAN Polish MEP Banned From UK Ahead of Tommy Robinson Rally in London

Polish MEP Banned From UK Ahead of Tommy Robinson Rally in London

The Home Office has revoked the travel authorisation of Dominik Tarczyński, a Polish MEP from the Law and Justice party, barring him from entering the UK days before the Tommy Robinson-led “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London on Friday. This move is part of a wider crackdown that has seen at least seven foreign speakers refused entry ahead of the controversial event, with the government citing concerns over public order.

High-profile Ban

Tarczyński was officially informed on Monday that his Electronic Travel Authorisation was cancelled and that he would now require a visa to enter the UK. The Home Office stated his presence is “not considered to be conducive to the public good,” and no right of appeal was offered. The MEP had addressed a similar rally in London last September without issue.

Other Speakers Barred

Alongside Tarczyński, Belgium’s Filip Dewinter of Vlaams Belang, American journalist Don Keith, US political commentator Joey Mannarino, and Valentina Gomez, a US anti-Islam influencer and former Republican candidate, were also denied entry. At least two more unnamed individuals have been refused permission on the same legal grounds, totalling seven or more bans.

Government Stance

Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed the decisions, stating, “This Labour Government will block far-right agitators from travelling to Britain for that event, because we will not allow people to come to the UK and spread hate on our streets.” Starmer described the rally as “designed to intimidate,” affirming the government’s commitment to protecting communities.

Legal Grounds And Controversy

The bans were enforced under Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood using established powers allowing refusal of entry to individuals deemed a threat to public order. While previously used by governments across political lines, the volume and profile of the barred speakers have sparked debates about free speech and the definition of extremism.

Rally Plans Despite Bans

Despite the travel restrictions, Tarczyński and several banned speakers plan to join the rally via video link. The event will proceed on Friday in London under heavy police presence.

“This is what communism looks like in the 21st century,” Tarczyński tweeted, promising legal action against Keir Starmer personally after the next general election.

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