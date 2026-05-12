Teenager Dies in Somerset Car Crash Police Seek Witnesses

A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash involving a white Kia Picanto on Peartwater Road, between Nether Stowey and Spaxton, Somerset, just before 10pm on Friday 8 May. Avon & Somerset Police are investigating the incident and have launched an urgent appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Fatal Crash Confirmed

The teenager, who was a passenger in the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Emergency services attended promptly but he was pronounced dead shortly after. A specially trained officer is supporting the family during this difficult time.

Other Passengers Injured

Three additional occupants in the car were taken to the hospital for medical checks. No serious injuries have been reported among them.

Suspect Arrested And Released

A 17-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to alcohol and drugs. He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Appeal For Witnesses

Avon & Somerset Police are urging anyone who saw the vehicle or has dashcam footage from the area to contact them urgently on 101, quoting reference number 5226126656, or via their website to assist with the ongoing investigation.