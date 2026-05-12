Man Arrested in Maidstone Rape Investigation After Night Out

Kent Police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Chatham following a rape investigation in Maidstone. The alleged assault took place on the evening of Saturday 9 May 2026, after the woman met the suspect earlier that night in two town centre locations.

Alleged Assault Locations

The incidents are reported to have occurred between 7pm and 10pm at a venue on High Street and near a church on Mill Street in Maidstone.

Man In Custody

The suspect was arrested on Monday 11 May and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police Appeal For Information

Kent Police urge anyone with information to call 999, quoting reference 46/73799/25. Residents with private CCTV and motorists with dashcams who were in the vicinity at the time are especially encouraged to check their footage.