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TRAGIC ACCIDENT Elderly Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Off Pier in Bahamas

Elderly Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Off Pier in Bahamas

An 88-year-old elderly cruise passenger died after losing control of her mobility scooter and falling off a pier in the Bahamas. The tragic incident occurred just before midday while the Carnival Celebration cruise liner was docked at Celebration Key, a popular tourist spot in the Caribbean. Emergency services responded quickly, but the passenger could not be saved.

Fatal Fall From Pier

The passenger was retrieved from the water by Carnival teams, but despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead. The Royal Bahamas Police Force has launched an investigation into the suspected drowning, which reports suggest began when she lost control of her scooter and drove off the pier, striking her head on the hull of the cruise ship before plunging into the water.

Witness Account

Eyewitnesses who witnessed the incident revealed the woman appeared to suffer a heart attack before the fall.  

Cruise Lines Respond

Carnival expressed condolences, stating: “Carnival teams responded, successfully retrieving her from the water. Despite resuscitation efforts, she did not survive. Our thoughts are with her family.” A man believed to be the victim’s husband attempted to help in the rescue but sustained injuries himself.

Ongoing Safety Concerns

This tragedy follows another fatal incident last month on a separate Carnival cruise, where a woman fell from her balcony on the Carnival Firenze near Catalina Island, California. Both incidents raise concerns about passenger safety on cruise liners docked at foreign ports.

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