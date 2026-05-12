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HISTORIC AUCTION Rare 126-Year-Old Boer War Cadbury Chocolate Bar Auctioned in Suffolk

Rare 126-Year-Old Boer War Cadbury Chocolate Bar Auctioned in Suffolk

A rare chocolate bar dating back 126 years to the Second Boer War is set to be auctioned in Martlesham Heath, Suffolk, on 19 May. The Cadbury chocolate, originally issued to British soldiers fighting in South Africa in 1900, remains in its original tin and is expected to fetch between £200 and £240. Auctioneers say surviving examples of this historic confectionery are extremely scarce.

Rare Boer War Sweet

The chocolate bar was produced by Cadbury after Queen Victoria commissioned chocolatiers, including JS Fry and Rowntree, to supply thousands of tins to troops during the conflict between 1899 and 1902. Each tin features the inscription “South Africa 1900” and a handwritten-style New Year greeting from the Queen, reflecting the early morale-boosting efforts for soldiers.

Historical Context

The Second Boer War saw British forces battling two independent Boer states in South Africa. By the end of 1900, over 120,000 tins containing the chocolate were distributed to soldiers overseas, making intact examples today a rare collector’s item.

Collectors Alert

Chris Elmy of Lockdales, the auction house handling the sale, commented: “The public may be familiar with the Princess Mary Christmas tins from World War One, but this Boer War issue was the precursor. To have the contents intact is very rare, if unappetising.” The unusual lot is expected to draw interest from collectors and military historians alike.

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